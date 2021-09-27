Wildlife West Nature Park takes in baby fox, pronghorn

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – There are two new, very tiny residents at the Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood. The rescue has found itself taking care of two young animals that can’t be returned to the wild because of the actions of humans.

Foxie, a six-month-old red fox, and Thunder, a four-month-old pronghorn are the latest rescues at the park. “They have the rest of their lives to be fed, nurtured and loved here. And they all have open area habitats,” explains Roger Alink, the Wildlife West Nature Park founder.

Foxie was being kept as a pet in a Grants’ apartment and then released out into the complex to fend for herself before being confiscated by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

Thunder was found near Estancia as a newborn and had already become used to humans so she could not be released back into the wild.

The 120-acre Wildlife West Nature Park allows visitors an up-close look at the wildlife while learning about them. The park is also home to four grey foxes, sister cougars, Zia and True, as well as Koshari, a 500-pound black bear.

They all live in open area habitats and volunteers keep them on a strict diet. “We don’t let them run loose because that would be dangerous for the animal and the people but they all have nice places in the nature substrates. So the natural grasses and ground and the trees,” says Alink.

Park leaders say fall is the perfect time to visit the park because the weather is cool and the animals are more active. The nature park is open to the public year-round. Masks are optional outside and there is plenty of space for social distancing. The park is run completely on donations. Fall hours start November 7 and be open from noon to 4 p.m.