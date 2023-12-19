EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not every day a zoo is for sale. However, a wildlife center east of the metro is now looking for a new owner. Roger Alink is the owner and creator of Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood. He said 35 years ago he came up with the idea to open the park and include the outdoors, animals, and youth education.

Now, after three decades of work, Alink said he’s ready to step back and let someone else take over his legacy; educating people about native New Mexico species. “We would like a partnership with somebody that can take the range of this amazing place, and move forward with it,” said Alink.

The 126-acre plot that the wildlife center sits on is now listed for two million dollars. There are 27 different species of rescued animals at the park. It’s home to everything from mountain lions to owls and foxes.

Alink described the land sale as a partnership. He mentioned any new owners shouldn’t worry about being alone in the new venture, especially if they don’t have a background in running a zoo.

Whoever buys the property, according to Alink, will get the benefit of a partnership with the non-profit New Mexico Wildlife Association who helps run the zoo side of things. “We call it a partnership because the nonprofit and the landowner work together,” added Alink.

He hopes to find a buyer who will improve the park and carry on its mission. “We want somebody to carry that on because after 30 something years, we have awesome dedicated volunteers and donors that would like to see it go forever and ever,” mentioned Alink.

Alink said he’s already seeing interest in the property. If he doesn’t end up selling it, he said the wildlife center will continue its work. The property was listed a few weeks ago. The link to the listing can be found here.