Wildlife officials arrest alleged poaching trio

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Game and Fish says it has caught a trio of serial poachers.

Investigators say Alix Miller admitted to shooting and killing three bull elk on a ranch in Otero County between March and June, well out of elk hunting season. According to a criminal complaint, he didn’t take any of the meat, which is also a crime.

Jenna Livers, who lives with Mr. Miller; and Kasen Flotte are accused of helping him and even taking video of the kills. They too are facing charges.