Wildlife officials remind public to leave young wildlife alone

DUBLIN, OH - MAY 31: A baby deer runs on the par 5 15th hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2013 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is reminding the public to leave young wildlife alone.

Removing young animals such as deer or antelope fawns, elk calves, bear cubs can cost them their lives. Most of these animals that are discovered are hiding as they wait for their parents to return.

According to wildlife officials, returning a young animal to its natural environment can be very difficult and may not work in many cases.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish suggest people should follow the guidelines below: