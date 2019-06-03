Wildlife officials remind public to leave young wildlife alone
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is reminding the public to leave young wildlife alone.
Removing young animals such as deer or antelope fawns, elk calves, bear cubs can cost them their lives. Most of these animals that are discovered are hiding as they wait for their parents to return.
According to wildlife officials, returning a young animal to its natural environment can be very difficult and may not work in many cases.
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish suggest people should follow the guidelines below:
- Do not approach. Its mother is likely close by and aware that you are in the area.
- Leave the area quickly and quietly.
- Observe the animal from several yards away. Typically, wildlife babies that appear to be dry have bonded with their mothers, and you can safely take their pictures from a safe distance, but don’t linger in the area or touch the animal.
- If you think the animal has been abandoned, if possible mark the location using a GPS and contact the department by calling (888) 248-6866.