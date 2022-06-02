NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wildlife managers are combing the waterways in northern New Mexico helping move fish out of harm’s way. Teams from the Forest Service and Game and Fish have been scooping up Cutthroat Trout in areas burned by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire.

The fire has made the soil unstable which could cause rapid erosion during monsoons and disrupt their habitat. Biologists are taking them to a temporary location until the soil along their streams has stabilized and the fish can be returned safely.