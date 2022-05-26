NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After weeks of nonstop wildfires in New Mexico, federal wildland managers are ramping up their fire safety message to the public. Representatives from the United States Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and local agencies are spreading pamphlets and posters to educate people about safe fire practices.

In addition to common advice like fully extinguishing campfires and not burning on windy days, officials say there are also hazards that people might not think of. “Imagine mowing your lawn when the grass is really dry, it hasn’t been watered in a while and your lawnmower strikes a rock and that rock casts a spark. That spark could unintentionally cause a wildfire,” said Zach Ellinger from the Bureau of Land Management.

Officials also remind the public to keep cars, ATV’s and other vehicles well-maintained, to avoid sparks from metal-on-metal friction. You can find more tips at NMFireInfo.com.