NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Saturday is the first National Wildland Firefighter Day and the Girl Scouts are making sure the Santa Fe hotshots are well taken care of. The group just returned from their assignment on the Black Fire near Silver City and were nominated for the Cookies for Hometown Heroes Program by Girl Scout Troop 10705 from Los Alamos.

The troop traveled to the hot shots’ home base to deliver boxes of cookies and thank you cards.