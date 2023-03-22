PLACITAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County leaders are back to the drawing board. They’re trying to decide what to do about wild horses roaming Placitas.

Community members addressed the County Commission Wednesday night, arguing in favor of a ban on feeding wild horses within the village.

Those for the ban said feeding the horses draws them onto people’s property and roadways, endangering both the animals and humans. Some stated the horses pose safety risks, and they can hurt people if they’re hit by cars.

Others argued that horses are a fundamental part of their community and should be allowed to stay and receive food. Some remarked they don’t want to be forced to watch horses starve.

After a heated debate over the rules of the ban and where it would apply, commissioners voted down the proposal. Some commissioners said they would support the measure after more work.