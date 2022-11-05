ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The wife of a former Española city councilor was sentenced for her conduct while aiding her husband’s mayoral campaign in 2018.

Laura Seeds was sentenced to 100 hours of community and three years of probation for her convictions of committing intimidation in a municipal election, coercion of a voter, and disturbing a polling place.

Seeds has earlier convictions from her husband’s 2016 city councilor race.

In that case, she was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of electronic monitoring. She is also barred from participating in running elections.