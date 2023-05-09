NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The parent company of WisePies Pizza, WiseChoice Foods, is launching a a WisePies pasta sauce line. The new sauce line is made in Albuquerque and is based on the WisePies pizza sauces.

WisePies new Pasta Sauces:

Hatch Green Chile Alfredo Sauce

Hatch Green Chile Roasted Red Bell Pepper Marinara Sauce

Classic Roasted Red Bell Pepper Marinara Sauce

Spicy Roasted Red Bell Pepper Marinara Sauce

“Developing these new pasta sauces was a labor of live for our team and a natural extension of our existing products,” President of WiseChoice Foods Season Chavez said. The sauce labels feature an indicator showing customers how spicy the sauces will be and a fun speech bubble to give each flavor its own personality.

The new sauces will be available for purchase online and in stores starting June 1. For more information or to order online, visit the WiesPies Pizza website.