NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday at noon in the Agriculture building courtyard, the Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge begins at the New Mexico State Fair. Restaurants from around New Mexico face off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state.

Participating restaurants will cook up the best green chile cheeseburger they can. Blind judging begins shortly after 12 p.m. and people’s choice judging is scheduled to start at 1. Space is limited, but the public is encouraged to join the people’s choice judging. For a full list of events happening Monday, and the rest of the fair visit the state fair event page.

Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge Participants:

• Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ – Hatch, NM

• Oak Tree Café – Albuquerque, NM

• Big Mike’s – Burgers Belen, NM

• Starr Brothers Brewing – Albuquerque, NM

• Lava Rock Brewing Co. – Albuquerque, NM

• Meateor Burgers – Albuquerque, NM

• Slate Street Billiards – Rio Rancho, NM