NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When you’re out of ideas for dinner or simply looking for something easy and delicious, pizza is the way to go. There are so many pizza places around New Mexico, but which ones are the best?
Based on Google reviews, KRQE News 13 compiled a list of some New Mexico pizza spots – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 reviews on Google. Here are some places to check out:
*The following lists are based on Google reviews and KRQE viewer input
Highest-Rated Pizza in New Mexico
*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” below
- Farina Pizzeria & Wine Bar – Various locations, 4.3-4.7 stars
- KRQE fan favorite
- Pizza Barn – Edgewood, 4.6 stars with 2,223 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Turtle Mountain Brewing Company – Rio Rancho, 4.6 stars with 1,694 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Golden Crown Panaderia – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 1,567 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Giovanni’s Pizzeria – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 1,115 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Restoration Pizza – 4.6 stars with 1,042 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Village Pizza – Various locations, 4.5-4.6 stars
- KRQE fan favorite
- Cafe Rio Pizza – Ruidoso, 4.5 stars with 1,850 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza – Various locations, 4.3-4.6 stars
- KRQE fan favorite
- Urban 360 Pizza, Grill, and Tap House – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 1,146 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- M’tucci’s Italian – Various locations, 4.4-4.5 stars
- KRQE fan favorite
- Dion’s – Various locations, 4.2-4.5 stars
- KRQE fan favorite
- Blaze Pizza – Various locations, 4-4.5 stars
- KRQE fan favorite
What Do Our Viewers Recommend?
KRQE News 13 shared a post to see what our viewers had to say about New Mexico’s best pizza spots. Here are some of the places locals recommend:
*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” above
- The Log Cabin – Mimbres, 5 stars with 24 reviews
- Jemez Mountain Brewhouse – Jemez Springs, 4.9 stars with 103 reviews
- Slice and Dice Pizzeria – Albuquerque, 4.8 stars with 768 reviews
- Rosey’s Pizza – Carrizozo, 4.8 stars with 137 reviews
- Gold Street Pizza & Brew – Albuquerque, 4.7 stars with 297 reviews
- Forrest’s Pizza – Silver City, 4.7 stars with 185 reviews
- Che Palle – Capitan, 4.7 stars with 76 reviews
- Victoria’s PIZZA – Crownpoint, 4.7 stars with 50 reviews
- Cloudcroft Brewing Company – Coudcroft, 4.6 stars with 849 reviews
- Beer Creek Brewing Co. – Santa Fe, 4.6 stars with 672 reviews
- Riverside Pizza Restaurant – Farmington, 4.6 stars with 330 reviews
- Outer Edge Pizzeria – T or C, 4.6 stars with 308 reviews
- Sal’s – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 218 reviews
- Straight Up Pizza – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 175 reviews
- Bruno’s Pizzeria – Santa Fe, 4.6 stars with 73 reviews
- Placitas Pizza Co. – Placitas, 4.6 stars with 72 reviews
- Richie B’s Pizza, Subs, & Salad – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 614 reviews
- Trail Rider Pizza – Cedar Crest, 4.5 stars with 578 reviews
- Pizza Castle – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 515 reviews
- Davido’s Pizza – Ruidoso, 4.5 stars with 438 reviews
- DJ’s Pizza Place – Bloomfield, 4.5 stars with 134 reviews
- Rumor Pizza – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 100 reviews
- Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria – Various locations, 4.2-4.5 stars
- Pastaggio’s Italian Restaurant – Las Cruces, 4.4 stars with 974 reviews
- Back Road Pizza – Santa Fe, 4.4 stars with 834 reviews
- Pizza Mill – Alamogordo, 4.4 stars with 781 reviews
- Zeffiro’ Pizzeria Downtown – Las Cruces, 4.4 stars with 776 reviews
- Valley Pizza – Las Cruces, 4.4 stars with 731 reviews
- Luna Rossa Winery & Pizzeria – Las Cruces, 4.4 stars with 712 reviews
- Pizzeria Luca – Albuquerque, 4.4 stars with 524 reviews
- Pizza Centro – Santa Fe, 4.4 stars with 294 reviews
- Thicc Pizza Co. – Albuquerque, 4.4 stars with 159 reviews
- Firenze Pizzeria – Albuquerque, 4.4 stars with 156 reviews
- Three Rivers Pizzeria – Farmington, 4.4 stars with 141 reviews
- Amadeo’s Pizza – Various locations, 4.3-4.4 stars
- Mario’s Pizzeria & Ristorante – Various locations, 4.2-4.4 stars
- Slice Parlor – Various locations, 4.2-4.4 stars
- Chicago Pizza Kitchen – Various locations, 4.1-4.4 stars
- Saggios – Various locations, 4-4.4 stars
- Old Town Pizza Parlor – 4.3 stars with 836 reviews
- Pizza Inn – Hobbs, 4.3 stars with 469 reviews
- Casa De Pizza – Los Lunas, 4.3 stars with 161 reviews
- Pizza 9 – Various locations, 3.5-4.3 stars
- Upper Crust Pizza – Santa Fe, 4.2 stars with 1,134 reviews
- Mamacita’s Pizzeria – Abiquiu, 4.2 stars with 198 reviews
- JC’s New York Pizza Department – Various locations, 4.1 stars
- Gino’s New York Style Pizza – Albuquerque, 4 stars with 744 reviews
- Buttercrust Pizza – Moriarty, 3.9 stars with 535 reviews
- Aldo’s New York Style Pizzeria – Rio Rancho, 3.8 stars with 683 reviews