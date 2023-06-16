NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the seasons change in the Land of Enchantment, there’s one thing that always stays the same – New Mexicans’ love for green chile. One of the best ways to enjoy the heat is in a green chile cheeseburger.
Based on Google reviews, KRQE News 13 compiled a list of some New Mexico spots that offer green chile cheeseburgers – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 500 reviews on Google. Here are some places to check out:
*The following lists are based on Google reviews and KRQE viewer input
Highest Rated Green Chile Cheeseburgers in New Mexico
- The Kosmos Restaurant – Albuquerque, 4.8 stars with 503 reviews
- Hall of Flame Burgers – Ruidoso, 4.7 stars with 1,544 reviews
- The Grill on San Mateo – Albuquerque, 4.7 stars with 1,523 reviews
- Oso Grill – Capitan, 4.7 stars with 683 reviews
- Sparky’s – Hatch, 4.6 stars with 3,642 reviews
- Range Cafe – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 3,260 reviews
- Burger Boy – Cedar Crest, 4.6 stars with 1,458 reviews
- Christy Mae’s Restaurant – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 1,400 reviews
- Buckhorn Tavern – San Antonio, 4.6 stars with 1,347 reviews
- Benny’s – Bosque Farms, 4.6 stars with 890 reviews
- The Original Owl Bar & Cafe – San Antonio, 4.5 stars with 3,192 reviews
- Monte Carlo Liquors & Steak House – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 2,446 reviews
- The Mine Shaft Tavern & Cantina – Madrid, 4.5 stars with 1,833 reviews
- Big Mike’s Burgers and more – Belen, 4.5 stars with 1,192 reviews
- Hometown Hamburgers – Farmington, 4.5 stars with 1,101 reviews
- Hurricane’s Cafe – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 965 reviews
- Ironwood Kitchen – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 939 reviews
- Oak Tree Cafe – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 580 reviews
- Spotted Dog Brewery – Mesilla, 4.5 stars with 500 reviews
What Do Our Viewers Recommend?
KRQE News 13 shared a post to see what our viewers had to say about New Mexico’s best green chile cheeseburger spots. Here are some of the places locals recommend:
*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” above
- Flash Jacks – Ruidoso, 5.0 stars with 23 reviews
- Papa Joes Country Kitchen – Gallina, 4.9 stars with 83 reviews
- Tumbleweeds Diner – Magdalena, 4.8 stars with 143 reviews
- Mesa Provisions – Albuquerque, 4.8 stars with 122 reviews
- Grill on the Hill – Farmington, 4.8 stars with 25 reviews
- Colfax Tavern & Diner at Cold Beer NM – Maxwell, 4.7 stars with 250 reviews
- Stackers Burger Co. – Albuquerque, 4.7 stars with 26 reviews
- Greg’s BBQ – Belen, 4.6 stars with 284 reviews
- Phat Staxs Burgers and More – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 23 reviews
- Gordo’s Cafe – Gallup, 4.5 stars with 474 reviews
- The Eagle Guest Ranch – Datil, 4.5 stars with 386 reviews
- Isleta Grill – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 178 reviews
- Bandolero Brewery – Clovis, 4.5 stars with 168 reviews
- Willard Cantina & Cafe – Willard, 4.5 stars with 150 reviews
- JV’s Place – Chama, 4.5 stars with 81 reviews
- Umami Moto Food Truck – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 55 reviews
- Heavy Burger – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 35 reviews
- Sadie’s of New Mexico – Albuquerque, 4.4 stars with 4,268 reviews
- Monroe’s – Albuquerque, 4.4 stars with 2,445 reviews
- Grassburger – Albuquerque, 4.4 stars with 1,263 reviews
- Yo Mama’s Grill – Socorro, 4.4 stars with 1,039 reviews
- Genaro’s Cafe – Gallup, 4.4 stars with 1,013 reviews
- The 505 Burgers & Wings – Gallup, 4.4 stars with 764 reviews
- Second Street Brewery – Santa Fe, 4.4 stars with 494 reviews
- Kamikaze Kitchen – Albuquerque, 4.4 stars with 464 reviews
- El Milagro – Santa Fe, 4.4 stars with 378 reviews
- Chili Line Depot – Tres Piedras, 4.4 stars with 366 reviews
- Rustic on the Green – Albuquerque, 4.4 stars with 334 reviews
- Baja Grill – Lovington, 4.4 stars with 269 reviews
- Shaffer Hotel & Dining Room – Mountainair, 4.4 stars with 201 reviews
- Owl Cafe – Albuquerque, 4.3 stars with 3,192 reviews
- Cowgirl – Santa Fe, 4.3 stars with 2,998 reviews
- Holy Cow Burger – Albuquerque, 4.3 stars with 2,178 reviews
- Peppers Grill & Bar – Roswell, 4.3 stars with 1,696 reviews
- Horseman’s Haven Cafe – Santa Fe, 4.3 stars with 1,417 reviews
- Chili Hills Restaurant – Edgewood, 4.3 stars with 1,161 reviews
- Spinn’s Burger & Beer – Albuquerque, 4.3 stars with 716 reviews
- La Cocina Restaurant – Silver City, 4.3 stars with 693 reviews
- Tako Ten – Albuquerque, 4.3 stars with 404 reviews
- Julians Burgers and More – Albuquerque, 4.2 stars with 1,021 reviews
- Los Ojos Restaurant and Saloon – Jemez, 4.2 stars with 913 reviews
- Circle T Burgers – Belen, 4.2 stars with 350 reviews
- Tikka Spice – Albuquerque, 4.2 stars with 101 reviews
- Laguna Burger – Albuquerque, 4.1 stars with 2,848 reviews
- Pajarito Brewpub and Grill – Los Alamos, 4.1 stars with 972 reviews
- La Fiesta Restaurant – Las Vegas, 4 stars with 366 reviews