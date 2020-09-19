White Sands Monument featured in Lady Gaga video

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lady Gaga just released her newest music video and people across New Mexico are noticing the scenery looks familiar. The pop star shot the music video for her single “911” here in the land of enchantment.

In the video, Lady Gaga walks through White Sands and if you look closely, you can see a man on horseback carrying the New Mexico flag. Towards the end of the video, a travel sign featuring New Mexico is also seen. In an Instagram post about the video, Gaga said it was “very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss