White Sands Monument featured in Lady Gaga video

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lady Gaga just released her newest music video and people across New Mexico are noticing the scenery looks familiar. The pop star shot the music video for her single “911” here in the land of enchantment.

In the video, Lady Gaga walks through White Sands and if you look closely, you can see a man on horseback carrying the New Mexico flag. Towards the end of the video, a travel sign featuring New Mexico is also seen. In an Instagram post about the video, Gaga said it was “very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us.”