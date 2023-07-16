WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – Army units gathered at White Sands Missile Range from July 9 to 14. It was to participate in an emergency deployment readiness exercise (EDRE), a press release stated.

The units were tested on their efficiency and preparedness to be deployed.

The units that were involved are listed below:

Task Force 51, U.S. Army North’s contingency command post, stationed at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston

519th Military Police Battalion stationed at Fort Johnson, Louisiana

511th Military Police Company from Fort Drum, New York

549th Military Police Company from Fort Stewart, Georgia

“These units are always ready, and this exercise assesses their ability to rapidly respond to our nation’s needs,” said U.S. Army North’s Task Force 51 Chief of Staff Colonel Will Fred. “By deploying from their home stations, we can evaluate their mission to leverage their capabilities against any adversary quickly and seamlessly.”

The EDRE showed the units’ ability to mobilize, coming from different locations.

“The EDRE enables us to validate our deployment procedures and ensure that we can rapidly deliver combat power to distant locations when called upon,” stated 519th Military Police Battalion’s Operations Officer Major Brian Casey. “Additionally, it allows headquarters staff at various levels and locations to train in planning, coordinating, and executing large unit movements within condensed timelines.”

Little to no notice is given for this activity in order to show the Army’s capabilities. To see the press release about the exercise, click here.