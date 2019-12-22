White Sands becomes national park

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – White Sands has officially become the 62nd designated national park.

Friday, President Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act. It included a provision upgrading White Sands from a national monument to a national park.

Saturday, Senator Martin Heinrich, who pushed for the change, celebrated the new designation with the community. He says it will boost tourism and bring more money for upkeep. “I think it showcases one of the world’s natural wonders, but just happens to be in southern New Mexico and it’s so much a part of who we are,” Heinrich said.

White Sands had been a national monument since 1933.