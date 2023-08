WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – The White Sands Balloon Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The festival is returning next month, and hundreds of people all the way from Arizona to Colorado will enjoy two days of balloons in the sky.

If you have a few dollars to spare, you can take a morning balloon ride or just enjoy the festive balloon glow for less.

Launch time is on September 16 at 7 a.m.