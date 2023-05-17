NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the weather heats up in New Mexico, there are few better ways to cool down than enjoying a cold ice cream treat. Many places around the Land of Enchantment sell ice cream, but which ones are the best?
Based on Google reviews, KRQE News 13 compiled a list of some places in New Mexico that sell ice cream – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 100 reviews on Google. Included in the lists below are places that offer frozen treats, including paletas, frozen yogurt, shaved ice, gelato, and of course, ice cream.
*The following lists are based on Google reviews and KRQE viewer input
Highest Rated Ice Cream in New Mexico
- The Paleta Bar – Various locations, 4.2-5 stars
- KRQE fan favorite
- I Scream Ice Cream – Albuquerque, 4.9 stars with 1,113 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Chokola – Taos, 4.9 stars with 284 reviews
- Yummy’s Mini Donuts and Ice Cream – Albuquerque, 4.9 stars with 240 reviews
- Sweetwaters at Landalls – Portales, 4.8 stars with 410 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Neko Neko – Albuquerque, 4.8 stars with 163 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- The Ice Cream Emporium – Silver City, 4.8 stars with 121 reviews
- Baskin-Robbins – Various locations, 2.6-4.8 stars
- KRQE fan favorite
- Kakawa Chocolate House – Santa Fe, 4.7 stars with 1,466 reviews
- Frost Gelato – Albuquerque, 4.7 stars with 993 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Crazy Bomb Cups – Albuquerque, 4.7 stars with 180 reviews
- Caliche’s Frozen Custard – Various locations, 4.5-4.7 stars
- Kix on 66 – Tucumcari, 4.6 stars with 1,306 reviews
- Pop Fizz – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 370 reviews
- Yoly’s Paleteria – Roswell, 4.6 stars with 322 reviews
- ChocGlitz & Cream – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 298 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Chill Zone Frozen Yogurt – Rio Rancho, 4.6 stars with 142 reviews
- Ziggy’s Frozen Yogurt – Taos, 4.6 stars with 129 reviews
- Classics Frozen Custard – Roswell, 4.5 stars with 343 reviews
- Bahama Buck’s – Various locations, 4.4-4.6 stars
- Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt – Various locations, 4.2-4.6 stars
- KRQE fan favorite
- Olo Dessert Studio – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 335 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard – Various locations, 4.2-4.5 stars
What Do Our Viewers Recommend?
*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” above
KRQE News 13 shared a post to see what our viewers had to say about New Mexico’s best ice cream spots. Here are some of the places locals recommend:
- Mrs. Sprinkles Ice Cream – Albuquerque, 5 stars with 26 reviews
- Kona Ice – Albuquerque, 5 stars with 5 reviews
- La Lecheria Railyard – Santa Fe, 4.9 stars with 38 reviews
- Tiki Shack Ice Cream Bar – Belen, 4.9 stars with 8 reviews
- Heather’s Kettle Corn – Hobbs, 4.8 stars with 98 reviews
- The Sweet Spot – Las Vegas, 4.8 stars with 72 reviews
- Pink Pony Soft Serve – Albuquerque, 4.8 stars with 19 reviews
- Katrina Ice Cream Shop – Albuquerque, 4.7 stars with 77 reviews
- Bill’s Place – Santa Rosa, 4.7 stars with 21 reviews
- Vanilla Moose – Aztec, 4.5 stars with 41 reviews
- Ohana Ice Cream Shop – Las Vegas, 4.5 stars with 23 reviews
- Taos Cow – Taos, 4.4 stars with 534 reviews
- Icicles – Various locations, 4-4.4 stars
- La Michoacana De Paquime – Various locations, 4.3-4.4 stars
- Cold Stone Creamery – Various locations, 3.7-4.3 stars
- Dairy Queen – Various locations, 3.6-4.3 stars
- Suga Suga – Albuquerque, 4 stars with 9 reviews