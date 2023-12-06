NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A recent study from WalletHub ranked the best and worst cities for singles in 2024. The study looked at 182 cities across the U.S. and compared them across 35 metrics, including three key dimensions; economics, fun and recreations and dating opportunities.

New Mexico had two city’s rank on the list with Las Cruces coming at 39 and Albuquerque ranking as the 45th best city for singles. Las Cruces ranked 64 in economics, 107 in fun and recreation and 9 in dating opportunities. Albuquerque was listed as 110 in economics, 36 in fun and recreation and 67 in dating opportunities.

Seattle was listed as the top city in the U.S. for singles; with Columbia, Maryland ranking as the worst city for singles. For a complete breakdown of the study, click here.