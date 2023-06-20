NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, cities in New Mexico want to remind community members of the rules and regulations regarding firework use. Below are the restrictions in some New Mexico cities.

Things to Keep In Mind

It is illegal to use fireworks in the Bosque, open space areas, and city parks. Fireworks should not be used on Red Flag Warning days; to check current fire risks in your area, click here.

Illegal usage of fireworks can result in a fine of up to $500, a mandatory court appearance, and up to 90 days in jail. Fireworks bought from retail stores and stands within city limits are legal. The label will most likely read “warning” if the fireworks are illegal and will read “caution” if the fireworks are legal.

Albuquerque

Fireworks that are not allowed:

Aerial spinners

Helicopters

Mines

Missile-type rockets

Roman candles

Shells

Stick-type rockets

Chasers (bottle rockets)

Firecrackers

Fireworks that are allowed:

Ground and handheld sparkling devices

Cone fountains

Crackling devices

Cylindrical fountains

Flitter sparklers

Ground spinners

Illuminating torches

Wheels

To report illegal fireworks in Albuquerque, click here.

Farmington

Fireworks that are not allowed:

Aerial devices

Aerial spinners

Helicopters

Mines

Missile-type rockets

Roman candles

Shells

Stick-type rockets

Ground audible devices

Chasers

Firecrackers

Fireworks that are allowed:

Ground and handheld fireworks

Sparkling and smoke devices

Cone fountains

Crackling devices

Cylindrical fountains

Ground spinners

Illuminating torches

Toy smoke devices

Wheels (stationary/small radius)

To report illegal fireworks in Farmington, call (505) 334-6622.

Rio Rancho

Fireworks that are not allowed:

No self-propelling, or aerial, fireworks

No fireworks over 10 feet in height from the ground

Fireworks that are allowed:

Snakes. Total pyrotechnic composition not to exceed 20 grams each in weight

Smoke devices and spray balls. Total pyrotechnic composition not to exceed 25 grams each in weight

Wheels, total pyrotechnic composition not to exceed 60 grams in weight per driver unit, but any number of drivers may be on any one wheel

Illuminating torches and colored fire in any form. Total pyrotechnic composition of illuminating torches not to exceed 100 grams each in weight

Sparklers and dipped sticks. Total pyrotechnic composition not to exceed 100 grams each in weight. Pyrotechnic composition containing any chlorate or perchlorate shall not exceed five grams

Cone-shaped and cylindrical fountains. Total pyrotechnic composition not to exceed 75 grams each in weight. The inside tube diameter of cylindrical fountains shall not exceed three-quarters inch

Railway fuses, fuses, truck flares, hardship distress signals, smoke candles, smoke signals, and smoke pots

To report illegal fireworks in Rio Rancho, call (505) 891-7226.

Roswell

Fireworks that are not allowed:

Bottle rockets

Saturn missile batteries

Missiles

Firecrackers that make a ground-level bang or report

Fireworks that are allowed:

Snakes, glow-worms

Smoke devices

Wire sparklers

Starlight candles

Mines, shells

Cylindrical fountains

Cone Fountains

Illuminating torches

Wheels

Ground spinners

Flitter sparklers

Pyrotechnic compositions

Combination items

To report illegal fireworks in Roswell, call (575) 624-6770.

Santa Fe

Fireworks that are not allowed:

Stick-type rockets having a tube less than five-eighths inch outside diameter and less than three and one-half inches in length

Fireworks intended for sale to the public that produce an audible effect, other than a whistle, by a charge of more than one hundred thirty milligrams of explosive composition per report

Fireworks that are allowed:

Ground and handheld sparkling devices

Cone fountains

Crackling devices

Cylindrical fountains

Flitter sparklers

Ground sparklers

Illuminating torches

Wheels

Aerial devices

Aerial spinners

Helicopters

Mines

Missile-type rockets

Multiple tube devices

Roman Candles

Shells

Stick-type rockets that follow the above ‘not-allowed’ guidelines

Chasers and firecrackers that follow the above ‘not-allowed’ guidelines

To report illegal fireworks in Santa Fe, call (505) 428-3710.

Las Cruces

Fireworks that are not allowed:

Aerial spinners

Helicopters

Mines

Missile-type rockets

Multiple-tube devices

Roman candles

Shells

Stick-type rockets

Chasers

Firecrackers

Fireworks that are allowed:

Cone fountains

Crackling devices

Cylindrical fountains

Flitter sparklers

Ground spinners

Illuminating torches

Wheels

To report illegal fireworks in Las Cruces, call (575) 526-0795.

Safe Firework Use