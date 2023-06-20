NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, cities in New Mexico want to remind community members of the rules and regulations regarding firework use. Below are the restrictions in some New Mexico cities.
Things to Keep In Mind
It is illegal to use fireworks in the Bosque, open space areas, and city parks. Fireworks should not be used on Red Flag Warning days; to check current fire risks in your area, click here.
Illegal usage of fireworks can result in a fine of up to $500, a mandatory court appearance, and up to 90 days in jail. Fireworks bought from retail stores and stands within city limits are legal. The label will most likely read “warning” if the fireworks are illegal and will read “caution” if the fireworks are legal.
Albuquerque
Fireworks that are not allowed:
- Aerial spinners
- Helicopters
- Mines
- Missile-type rockets
- Roman candles
- Shells
- Stick-type rockets
- Chasers (bottle rockets)
- Firecrackers
Fireworks that are allowed:
- Ground and handheld sparkling devices
- Cone fountains
- Crackling devices
- Cylindrical fountains
- Flitter sparklers
- Ground spinners
- Illuminating torches
- Wheels
To report illegal fireworks in Albuquerque, click here.
Farmington
Fireworks that are not allowed:
- Aerial devices
- Aerial spinners
- Helicopters
- Mines
- Missile-type rockets
- Roman candles
- Shells
- Stick-type rockets
- Ground audible devices
- Chasers
- Firecrackers
Fireworks that are allowed:
- Ground and handheld fireworks
- Sparkling and smoke devices
- Cone fountains
- Crackling devices
- Cylindrical fountains
- Ground spinners
- Illuminating torches
- Toy smoke devices
- Wheels (stationary/small radius)
To report illegal fireworks in Farmington, call (505) 334-6622.
Rio Rancho
Fireworks that are not allowed:
- No self-propelling, or aerial, fireworks
- No fireworks over 10 feet in height from the ground
Fireworks that are allowed:
- Snakes. Total pyrotechnic composition not to exceed 20 grams each in weight
- Smoke devices and spray balls. Total pyrotechnic composition not to exceed 25 grams each in weight
- Wheels, total pyrotechnic composition not to exceed 60 grams in weight per driver unit, but any number of drivers may be on any one wheel
- Illuminating torches and colored fire in any form. Total pyrotechnic composition of illuminating torches not to exceed 100 grams each in weight
- Sparklers and dipped sticks. Total pyrotechnic composition not to exceed 100 grams each in weight. Pyrotechnic composition containing any chlorate or perchlorate shall not exceed five grams
- Cone-shaped and cylindrical fountains. Total pyrotechnic composition not to exceed 75 grams each in weight. The inside tube diameter of cylindrical fountains shall not exceed three-quarters inch
- Railway fuses, fuses, truck flares, hardship distress signals, smoke candles, smoke signals, and smoke pots
To report illegal fireworks in Rio Rancho, call (505) 891-7226.
Roswell
Fireworks that are not allowed:
- Bottle rockets
- Saturn missile batteries
- Missiles
- Firecrackers that make a ground-level bang or report
Fireworks that are allowed:
- Snakes, glow-worms
- Smoke devices
- Wire sparklers
- Starlight candles
- Mines, shells
- Cylindrical fountains
- Cone Fountains
- Illuminating torches
- Wheels
- Ground spinners
- Flitter sparklers
- Pyrotechnic compositions
- Combination items
To report illegal fireworks in Roswell, call (575) 624-6770.
Santa Fe
Fireworks that are not allowed:
- Stick-type rockets having a tube less than five-eighths inch outside diameter and less than three and one-half inches in length
- Fireworks intended for sale to the public that produce an audible effect, other than a whistle, by a charge of more than one hundred thirty milligrams of explosive composition per report
Fireworks that are allowed:
- Ground and handheld sparkling devices
- Cone fountains
- Crackling devices
- Cylindrical fountains
- Flitter sparklers
- Ground sparklers
- Illuminating torches
- Wheels
- Aerial devices
- Aerial spinners
- Helicopters
- Mines
- Missile-type rockets
- Multiple tube devices
- Roman Candles
- Shells
- Stick-type rockets that follow the above ‘not-allowed’ guidelines
- Chasers and firecrackers that follow the above ‘not-allowed’ guidelines
To report illegal fireworks in Santa Fe, call (505) 428-3710.
Las Cruces
Fireworks that are not allowed:
- Aerial spinners
- Helicopters
- Mines
- Missile-type rockets
- Multiple-tube devices
- Roman candles
- Shells
- Stick-type rockets
- Chasers
- Firecrackers
Fireworks that are allowed:
- Cone fountains
- Crackling devices
- Cylindrical fountains
- Flitter sparklers
- Ground spinners
- Illuminating torches
- Wheels
To report illegal fireworks in Las Cruces, call (575) 526-0795.
Safe Firework Use
- Fireworks should only be used on paved or barren areas
- Make sure any fire danger is kept away from homes, vegetation, and other combustible material
- Place used fireworks in a bucket of water and make sure they are cool to the touch before throwing them away
- Never relight a “dud” firework
- Never aim fireworks at people or animals
- Be courteous of those suffering from PTSD, nearby neighbors, and animals when using loud fireworks