NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moving to a new state and changing your car insurance without doing some research could result in a higher premium. Personal finance website ValuePenguin researched auto insurance rates in New Mexico and found out where people are paying the least amount of money for coverage.

ValuePenguin found that people who live in Williamsburg and Elephant Butte pay the least with an average annual price of $116 per month for car insurance. Drivers who live in South Valley pay the most with an average annual price of $177 per month.

Those who live in Albuquerque, which is the largest city in New Mexico, pay the second highest cost for car insurance with an average annual price of $166 per month, 20% more than the statewide average, according to ValuePenguin. Insurance company Allstate says the following factors can impact auto insurance rates:

Vehicle type

Vehicle safety features

Driving habits

Driving record

Crime rate based on where you live

Accident rate based on where you live

Age

Gender

New Mexico requires both bodily injury and property damage liability coverage for all drivers, with minimum limits that are often written as $25,000 for bodily injury to or death of one person, $50,000 for bodily injury to or death of two or more persons, and $10,000 for property damage in any one accident.

State Farm offers the most affordable quotes for full coverage in New Mexico at $901 per year, or $75 monthly, which is around 46% cheaper than the state average. The average cost of full-coverage auto insurance in New Mexico is $1,665 per year, or $139 per month, according to ValuePenguin.

*To find the cheapest auto insurance in New Mexico, ValuePenquin collected thousands of rates from ZIP codes across New Mexico for the largest insurance companies in the state. It also used a sample driver of a 30-year-old man who drives a 2015 Honda Civic EX with good credit.