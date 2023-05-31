NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is no secret that car shows and low riders are a big part of the state. Car culture is so big that Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Peña has asked lawmakers to consider lowriders as New Mexico’s official state vehicle. So, where can you get your next fix of motoring fun?

Throughout summer, local car clubs and drivers will show off their rides at various car shows throughout the state. For a list of scheduled events, scroll down.

But if you want to read more about New Mexico’s car culture, check out this KRQE News 13 story about students learning lowrider design . They got a chance to learn to create custom patterns and how to blend paints to create an iconic look in Albuquerque.

Now, that the heat is coming to the state there are a variety of car shows and low-rider events around New Mexico. For info on each event, click the event name.

Albuquerque

Bernalillo

Rio Rancho

Corrales

Las Cruces

Santa Fe

Ruidoso

Carlsbad

  • Carlsbad Car-a-Fair
    • Date: June 2-3
    • Where: E Riverside Dr & Elmdale St, Carlsbad, NM
    • Tickets: Car Registration Fee

Red River

Portales

Alamogordo

Dexter

Grants

  • Spokes on 66 Car Show
    • Date: June 3
    • Where: Fire & Ice Park, Grants, NM
    • Tickets: Free entry/car registration price varies

Questa

  • Questa Car Show
    • Date: June 10
    • Where: 12 Llano Rd, Questa, NM
    • Tickets: $20 entry fee for car