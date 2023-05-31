NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is no secret that car shows and low riders are a big part of the state. Car culture is so big that Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Peña has asked lawmakers to consider lowriders as New Mexico’s official state vehicle. So, where can you get your next fix of motoring fun?
Throughout summer, local car clubs and drivers will show off their rides at various car shows throughout the state. For a list of scheduled events, scroll down.
But if you want to read more about New Mexico’s car culture, check out this KRQE News 13 story about students learning lowrider design . They got a chance to learn to create custom patterns and how to blend paints to create an iconic look in Albuquerque.
Now, that the heat is coming to the state there are a variety of car shows and low-rider events around New Mexico. For info on each event, click the event name.
Albuquerque
- Low Rider Stroll
- Date: June 2
- Where: Por Vida Tattoo
- Tickets: Free
- LETR Car Show & Tip a Cop
- Date: June 3
- Where: 5750 McMahon Blvd NW
- Tickets: Donations are being accepted at event
- 2023 Albuquerque Super Show
- Date: June 4
- Where: Albuquerque Convention Center
- Tickets are $38 each, 4 pack $125 and kids under 10 are free
- Car Show!
- Date: June 9
- Where: EXPO New Mexico
- Tickets: $7 for parking, $10 car show judging
- Elite Tuner New Mexico Car Shiw
- Date: June 10
- Where: EXPO New Mexico
- Tickets: Car Registration Fee
- 3rd Annual Hot Rods for Hunger Car Show/ Poker Run
- Date: June 11
- Where Albertsons Market, 2801 A Eubank NE
- Tickets: Depends on registration
- Pray 4 Love
- Date: June 17
- Where: Club Rio
- Tickets: Free entry/car registration price varies
- Isotopes Lowrider Night & Bobblehead giveaway
- Date: July 1
- Where Isotopes Park
- Tickets: Prices Vary
- United 4Cancer Car Show
- Date: July 29
- Where: Albuquerque’s First Baptist Church
- Tickets: $20 for Registration and $10 for kids
- 5th Annual Make-a-Wish car show
- Date: August 20
- Where: Location TBD
- Tickets: Prices Vary
- Hooter’s Halloween Spooktacular Car Show
- Date: October 28
- Where Hooter’s at San Mateo
- Tickets: Car Registration Fee
Bernalillo
- Farmhouse Ale Car, Truck & Custom Bike Show 2023
- Date: June 17
- Where: Loretto Park
- Tickets: Prices vary
Rio Rancho
- Mopar Fest Car Show
- Date: June 17
- Where: Haynes Park
- Tickets: Prices vary
- Kassy’s Kause Kruzin Car Show
- Date: June 24
- Where: Haynes Park
- Tickets: $20 car registration
- Elite Physique Car Show
- Date: July 23
- Where: Elite Physique Gym New Mexico
- Tickets: Free entry/car registration price varies
Corrales
- Corrales Tractor Club: Tractor & Car Show
- Date: June 23
- Where: Recreation Center Front Soccer Fileds
- Tickets: Prices vary
Las Cruces
- Show & Shine Cruise-In
- Date: June 4
- Where: Pitre Kia
- Tickets: Prices vary
- 16th Donate for Life Car Show
- Date: August 19
- Where: Young Park
- Tickets: Prices vary
- 2nd Annual Car Show Fiesta
- Date: August 26
- Where: Sisbarro
- Tickets: Prices vary
- Swap Meet & Vet’s Car Show
- Date: September 23
- Where: Organ Mountain HS
- Tickets: Prices vary
- “Just for the H— of It” Show
- Date: November 18
- Where: Body Works
- Tickets: Car Registration Fee
Santa Fe
- Lowrider Day on the Plaza
- Date: June 17
- Where: Santa Fe Plaza
- Tickets: Prices vary
- “Pies and Pinups Carshow”
- Date: June 17
- Where: Wicked West Harley-Davidson
- Tickets: Prices vary
- Cruise & Car Show on the Plaza
- Date: July 4
- Where: Santa Fe Plaza
- Tickets: Registration Fee
Ruidoso
- Tattoo & Car Show Expo
- Date: June 16-18
- Where: Convention Center
- Tickets: Prices Vary
Carlsbad
- Carlsbad Car-a-Fair
- Date: June 2-3
- Where: E Riverside Dr & Elmdale St, Carlsbad, NM
- Tickets: Car Registration Fee
Red River
- 23rd Classic Car Show
- Date: June 3
- Where: Brandenburg Park
- Tickets: Prices Vary
Portales
- Heritage Days Car Show
- Date: June 17
- Where: City Park
- Tickets: Prices Vary
Alamogordo
- Father’s Day Car Show
- Date: June 18
- Where: Alameda Park
- Tickets: $20 entry fee for car
Dexter
- Lake Van Car Show & Expo
- Date: August 12
- Where: Lake Van
- Tickets: Prices Vary
Grants
- Spokes on 66 Car Show
- Date: June 3
- Where: Fire & Ice Park, Grants, NM
- Tickets: Free entry/car registration price varies
Questa
- Questa Car Show
- Date: June 10
- Where: 12 Llano Rd, Questa, NM
- Tickets: $20 entry fee for car