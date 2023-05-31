NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is no secret that car shows and low riders are a big part of the state. Car culture is so big that Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Peña has asked lawmakers to consider lowriders as New Mexico’s official state vehicle. So, where can you get your next fix of motoring fun?

Throughout summer, local car clubs and drivers will show off their rides at various car shows throughout the state. For a list of scheduled events, scroll down.

But if you want to read more about New Mexico’s car culture, check out this KRQE News 13 story about students learning lowrider design . They got a chance to learn to create custom patterns and how to blend paints to create an iconic look in Albuquerque.

Now, that the heat is coming to the state there are a variety of car shows and low-rider events around New Mexico. For info on each event, click the event name.

Albuquerque

Bernalillo

Farmhouse Ale Car, Truck & Custom Bike Show 2023 Date: June 17 Where: Loretto Park Tickets: Prices vary



Rio Rancho

Mopar Fest Car Show Date: June 17 Where: Haynes Park Tickets: Prices vary

Kassy’s Kause Kruzin Car Show Date: June 24 Where: Haynes Park Tickets: $20 car registration

Elite Physique Car Show Date: July 23 Where: Elite Physique Gym New Mexico Tickets: Free entry/car registration price varies



Corrales

Corrales Tractor Club: Tractor & Car Show Date: June 23 Where: Recreation Center Front Soccer Fileds Tickets: Prices vary



Las Cruces

Santa Fe

Ruidoso

Tattoo & Car Show Expo Date: June 16-18 Where: Convention Center Tickets: Prices Vary



Carlsbad

Carlsbad Car-a-Fair Date: June 2-3 Where: E Riverside Dr & Elmdale St, Carlsbad, NM Tickets: Car Registration Fee



Red River

23rd Classic Car Show Date: June 3 Where: Brandenburg Park Tickets: Prices Vary



Portales

Heritage Days Car Show Date: June 17 Where: City Park Tickets: Prices Vary



Alamogordo

Father’s Day Car Show Date: June 18 Where: Alameda Park Tickets: $20 entry fee for car



Dexter

Lake Van Car Show & Expo Date: August 12 Where: Lake Van Tickets: Prices Vary



Grants

Spokes on 66 Car Show Date: June 3 Where: Fire & Ice Park, Grants, NM Tickets: Free entry/car registration price varies



Questa