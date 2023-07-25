NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s hard to find somebody in this country who doesn’t have at least a little credit card debt racked up. In 2022, the United States saw an increase in the nation’s total credit card debt to a record $179.4 billion. WalletHub recently released a new study that ranks the states and the District of Columbia on who had the least and most-sustainable credit card debt in the country. They also calculated how long it would take for each state to pay off their median card balances.

Unfortunately, New Mexico made the list at number 12 with a median credit card debt of $2,470. By their calculations, WalletHub says it would take the state 13 months and 19 days at a rate of $296 per month with an average 20.92% interest rate, based on the APR paid by existing cardholders.

New Mexico also came in with the fifth-lowest median earnings for full-time workers in the country. Mississippi came in first in that category.

The study looked at TransUnion data as recent as April of 2023 of median credit card balances and payments of residents in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Along with TransUnion, WalletHub also used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Federal Reserve.