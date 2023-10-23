NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A study from WalletHub ranked the safest states in America. The study looked at the 50 states across 52 different metrics, including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness.

New Mexico ranked near the middle of the pack, coming in as the 28th safest state in America. Across the five key metrics WalletHub used, New Mexico ranked 41st in personal and residential safety, 30th in financial safety, 49th in road safety, 13th in workplace safety and 13th in emergency preparedness.

Vermont came in as the safest state in the country; with Louisiana being ranked last on the list. For a complete breakdown of the study, click here.