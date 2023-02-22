NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States is a melting pot of culture. America is on track to be so diverse, by 2045 that no single ethnic group will be the majority in the U.S. for the first time. WalletHub released its list of 2023’s most and least ethnically diverse cities.

WalletHub looked at America’s cultural profile and compared more than 500 of the largest U.S. cities across three key indicators: Ethnoracial diversity, Linguistic diversity and Birthplace diversity.

New Mexico had no cities come rank in the top 100 most ethnically diverse cities, but multiple cities did rank on the list.

#102 – Farmington, NM

#103 – Santa Fe, NM

#108 – Albuquerque, NM

#113 – Clovis, NM

#115 – Hobbs, NM

#133 – Las Cruces, NM

#155 – Roswell, NM

#157 – Alamogordo, NM

#167 – Rio Rancho, NM

To see the full WalletHub study and to view the full list of most ethnically diverse cities, visit wallethub.com