NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tax rebate checks are headed to thousands and thousands of New Mexicans. That represents a massive investment of state funds lawmakers made during the latest legislative session. But where else did lawmakers put money in 2023?

New Mexico saw record-high revenues last year, and lawmakers put billions into key in areas like education and healthcare. Here’s how those investments add up.

Rebate checks that are headed to New Mexicans in all walks of life represent a big investment. The state government will spend $673 million on the checks, according to the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC). But that’s just a small portion of spending lawmakers approved earlier this year.

Overall, the state increased recurring (or repeat) appropriations by 13.5% during the 2023 lawmaking session. But the biggest increase went to health and human services. $1.2 billion in general fund cash is headed to healthcare, hospitals, and human services, according to a report by the LFC. That’s a 38.7% increase over last year. Medicaid also saw an increase in funding.

Education is getting a big boost. $1.2 billion from the general fund will fuel recurring higher education programs in 2024. That’s an 18.3% increase from last year. Public school support got an 8.2% boost, although some education programs did see cuts.

Commerce and industry across New Mexico received an 11% boost. $89 million in state funds will go to recurring business-related programs, according to the LFC.

Public safety and the state’s judicial system also received increases. With $520 million in recurring appropriations towards public safety and a $386 million recurring investment in the judicial system, both programs saw increases compared to last year.

As for deciding which investments have the biggest payoff for New Mexicans, there’s no clear winner. Tax rebates, of course, head straight into the hands of New Mexicans. And the LFC says they do provide a boost to the economy, although there’s mow consensus on the exact impact.