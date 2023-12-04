NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With more cold weather to come, New Mexicans might be itching to spend some time in the snow. If you’re not a fan of skiing, there is other outdoor fun to be had, like sledding.

Here’s a list of New Mexico locations to go sledding this winter, along with ratings from Yelp and Google.

Albuquerque Metro Locations:

Capulin Snow Play Area is ranked 5 stars on Yelp. Tubing and sledding are welcome there, but they don’t allow metal or wooden sleds.

Locations near Santa Fe:

Hyde Memorial State Park allows snowshoeing, sledding, and skiing. This park is ranked 3.3 on Yelp, but most of the reviews are based on summer visits.

Other Locations:

The National Safety Council, a nonprofit safety advocate, suggests avoiding frozen lakes or streams and picking a spacious area free of obstructions when you’re sledding. They also recommend checking your gear to make sure it’s in good condition.

When you’re spending time in a cold area, it’s recommended to wear clothes like hats, coats, gloves, boots, and snow pants. Helmets are suggested while sledding.

If you want to visit a national forest or park to go sledding, the US Forest Service suggests contacting the local ranger district first.