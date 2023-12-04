NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With more cold weather to come, New Mexicans might be itching to spend some time in the snow. If you’re not a fan of skiing, there is other outdoor fun to be had, like sledding.

Here’s a list of New Mexico locations to go sledding this winter, along with ratings from Yelp and Google.

  1. Angel Fire Resort, located in northeast New Mexico, offers sledding at the Nordic Center. They’re ranked 4.4 stars on Google Reviews and 2.7 stars on Yelp.
  2. Mount Taylor Ranger District allows sledding and tubing. However, it doesn’t have a rating on Google Reviews. It’s rated 4.5 stars on Yelp, but there are only two reviews.
  3. Red River Ski Area offers sledding. It’s rated 4.6 stars on Google Reviews and 4.1 stars on Yelp.
  4. Taos Ski Valley allows sledding. They have 4.2 stars on Yelp.

The National Safety Council, a nonprofit safety advocate, suggests avoiding frozen lakes or streams and picking a spacious area free of obstructions when you’re sledding. They also recommend checking your gear to make sure it’s in good condition.

When you’re spending time in a cold area, it’s recommended to wear clothes like hats, coats, gloves, boots, and snow pants. Helmets are suggested while sledding.

If you want to visit a national forest or park to go sledding, the US Forest Service suggests contacting the local ranger district first.