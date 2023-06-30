NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From milk tea to fruit tea, hot or cold, and with a variety of flavors, boba tea comes in many forms. And with all of the boba options in New Mexico, there is something for every palate.
Based on Google reviews, KRQE News 13 compiled a list of some New Mexico spots that offer boba tea – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 100 reviews on Google. Here are some places to check out:
*The following lists are based on Google reviews and KRQE viewer input
Highest Rated Boba Tea in New Mexico
- Ma’s Tea House – Albuquerque, 4.9 stars with 438 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Starry Moon – Albuquerque, 4.9 stars with 334 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Windmill Tea House – Albuquerque, 4.8 stars with 134 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- CHA’AHH! Milk Tea Cafe – Gallup, 4.8 stars with 102 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Hi Boba – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 379 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Rustic Bubble Tea Cafe – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 317 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Tea Tok – Farmington, 4.6 stars with 187 reviews
- Kawaii Boboa-Cafe – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 386 reviews
- Lotus Boba Tea – Las Cruces, 4.5 stars with 146 reviews. Alamogordo, 4.6 stars with 243 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- TeaSu Drinks & Desserts – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 128 reviews
What Do Our Viewers Recommend?
KRQE News 13 shared a post to see what our viewers had to say about New Mexico’s best boba tea spots. Here are some of the places locals recommend:
*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” above
- Phamily Tea House – Albuquerque, 4.9 stars with 57 reviews
- Bing Tea – Albuquerque, 4.9 stars with 39 reviews
- Nana’s Tea House – Albuquerque, 4.7 stars with 88 reviews
- Sharetea – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 97 reviews
- The Sweet Cup Desserts Boba Coffee – Albuquerque, 4.4 stars with 330 reviews
- Kung Fu Tea – Albuquerque, various locations, 4.3 stars with 468 reviews
- The Boba Lounge – Albuquerque, 4.0 stars with 21 reviews
- NM Scoops – Santa Fe, 3.9 stars with 23 reviews