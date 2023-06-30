NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From milk tea to fruit tea, hot or cold, and with a variety of flavors, boba tea comes in many forms. And with all of the boba options in New Mexico, there is something for every palate.

Based on Google reviews, KRQE News 13 compiled a list of some New Mexico spots that offer boba tea – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 100 reviews on Google. Here are some places to check out:

*The following lists are based on Google reviews and KRQE viewer input

Highest Rated Boba Tea in New Mexico

What Do Our Viewers Recommend?

KRQE News 13 shared a post to see what our viewers had to say about New Mexico’s best boba tea spots. Here are some of the places locals recommend:

*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” above