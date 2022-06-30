NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday is the Fourth of July. From concerts to food, beer gardens, and bounce houses – there’s something for everyone as cities and towns across the state celebrate our nation’s birthday, all culminating in a spectacular aerial light show.

Albuquerque

Freedom 4th at Balloon Fiesta Park – The big event in Albuquerque will take place at Balloon Fiesta Park with gates opening at 3 p.m. Music on the main stage will begin at 4:00 p.m. with country music from Shenandoah at 7:45 p.m. Fireworks are set to start at 9:15 p.m. Admission is free and food and local beer in The Cantina will be available. More information is available on the city’s website.

The Albuquerque Isotopes vs. Sugar Land – The ‘Topes will NOT be in Albuquerque on July 4 but you will be able to catch them play the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in Albuquerque, on July 4th weekend. Saturday and Sunday’s games will feature fireworks after the game.

Rio Rancho

Parade, Live Music, and Fireworks Extravaganza – The City of Vision’s annual celebration begins at 5:00 p.m. and will feature food trucks, a beer garden, and a parade through City Center at 6:00 p.m. Fireworks are on the schedule at 9:15 p.m.

Santa Fe

City of Santa Fe 4th of July Celebration – Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, this free family event starts at 4:00 p.m. and will go all the way until 10:00 p.m. at the Santa Fe Place Mall. Parking is free and the event will feature food trucks and music from Una Mas y La ChaCha, the Alex Maryol Band, and Dream Noise.

Las Cruces

Fourth of July Celebration – This free event will take place at the Pat and Lou Sisbarro Community Park at 3205 Arrowhead Drive on the New Mexico State University campus. Gates open at 4 p.m. Chicago-based band Plain White T’s will headline the event with music starting at 6 p.m. The fireworks will follow the concert. Food vendors will be onsite. No grilling, personal fireworks, alcohol, RVs, or overnight parking will be allowed.

Carrizozo

4th of July Cookout and Fireworks – The Carrizozo Chamber of Commerce is providing brisket and the Carrizozo Volunteer Fire Department is providing a fireworks show on the 4th. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and will take place at Valle del Sol on Highway 380. The meal will cost $8 and the fireworks are free!

Alamogordo

Annual July 4th Fireworks Display – The fireworks display will launch from the New Mexico Museum of Space History, which will make them viewable from almost anywhere in the city. Fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m. and patriotic music coordinated with the display will be provided by tuning into Your Country 105.3 FM.

Grants