NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the start of the new year comes a season that is eagerly awaited by many – Girl Scout Cookie season. Favorites like Samoas, Thin Mints, and Tagalongs are only for sale once a year, and you won’t want to miss them, so when can New Mexicans get their hands on some Girl Scout Cookies?

According to a Facebook post on the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails Alum Association page, Girl Scout Cookies will be for sale starting on Friday, Jan. 26, with booths starting sales on Friday, Feb. 16. The 2024 cookie season will last a little over seven weeks, with sales ending on Sunday, March 17.

2024 Cookie Lineup

According to the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails website, the 2024 cookie lineup is as follows:

Adventurefuls “Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies with caramel flavored creme with a hint of sea salt.”

Toast-Yay! “French toast-inspired cookies dipped in delicious icing.”

Thin Mints “Crispy chocolate wafers dipped in a mint chocolaty coating.”

Caramel deLites (Samoas) “Crispy cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes.”

Peanut Butter Patties (Tagalongs) “Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating.”

Peanut Butter Sandwich (Do-si-dos) “Crisp and crunchy oatmeal cookies with peanut butter filling.”

Trefoils “Iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout recipe.”

Caramel Chocolate Chip “Gluten-free! Rick caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie.”

Lemonades “Savory slices of shortbread with a refreshingly tangy lemon-flavored icing.”



Once booth sales start in New Mexico, you can find nearby cookie booths by entering your zip code at this link. To learn more about Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails, click here.