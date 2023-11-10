NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ski season is fast approaching, and New Mexico has some awesome ski areas for locals and visitors to enjoy. However, they don’t all open on the same day.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Sipapu Ski Resort is scheduled to open. It’s located near Vadito, New Mexico. They offer skiing, snowboarding, and snowbiking. See their trail map here.

Red River Ski Area, near Red River, is expected to open on November 22, 2023. Tubing, skiing, and snowboarding are all allowed on the slopes.

Ski Santa Fe and Taos Ski Valley are hoping to open on November 23, 2023.

Ski Apache’s website said they will open on November 25, 2023. Ski Apache is near Ruidoso, and they allow skiing and snowboarding.

Sandia Peak does not have a scheduled opening date at the moment. New owners recently took over the operation and are hoping to open after being closed for years.

Angel Fire Resort’s opening day will be December 15, 2023. They offer tubing, skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, and snowboarding. The resort is located near Angel Fire.

Parajito Mountain Ski Area is expected to open on Friday, December 22, 2023. This ski area is located near Los Alamos; it offers snowboarding and skiing.

Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area, located near Red River, said they rely on snowfall to open since they don’t have the means to make their own. December holds promise for this site, but there’s no ballpark estimate of when they’ll start welcoming visitors.

If you’re interested in driving north to Colorado to ski, there are at least four areas in the southern part of the state. See them listed below:

Hesperus Ski Area near Durango This ski area does not have an opening date available, but once open, they offer tubing, skiing, and snowboarding. Purgatory Ski Resort near Durango Purgatory’s projected opening date is Saturday, November 18, 2023. Snowmobiling, skiing, snowshoeing, and tubing are allowed here. Telluride by Mountain Village Telluride is expected to open on Thursday, November 23, 2023. They allow skiing, snowbiking, snowboarding, heli-skiing, and snowshoeing. Silverton Ski Area near Silverton Silverton is projected to open on December 28, 2023. This is the start of their “guided season.” Their unguided season begins in March.

New Mexico’s other neighbor, Arizona, has a ski area called the Arizona Snowbowl. They’re scheduled to open on Friday, November 17.