ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers have promised another round of tax rebates for 2023. Single tax filers will get $500. Married couples, heads of households, and surviving spouses will get $1,000, but when will the checks and payments arrive?

“We are urging taxpayers to be patient about this year’s rebates, which will be distributed in June,” Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a press release.

Payments are coming in mid-June to July, according to the Taxation and Revenue Department. But there are a couple of things that could delay your rebate, so you should check these things.

First off, the rebates are tied to tax filings from 2021. In order to qualify for the rebates this year, you need to file a New Mexico personal income tax return for 2021.

The deadline to do that – in order to get a 2023 rebate – is May 31, 2024. If you’ve already filed a 2021 return, you don’t need to worry about that deadline, but you might need to make sure your address is up to date with the Taxation and Revenue Department.

To do so, you can go to the Taxpayer Access Point website at tap.state.nm.us. Consider updating your address if you’ve moved since 2021 because that’s the tax return this year’s rebates are tied to. Also, be sure to update your address if your bank account information has changed since then.

The Taxation and Revenue Department says there are around 15,000 rebates from last year that were marked as ‘undeliverable,’ often due to address issues. If you think you should have received a rebate last year but never saw one, that might be why. For more info on claiming those previous rebates, check out this KRQE News 13 story.