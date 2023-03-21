TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Following recent snowfall in the Taos area, officials are warning locals to be on the lookout for avalanches. Given the forecast, avalanche conditions could last through the week.

The mountains around Questa, Arroyo Seco, and Red River are currently under an avalanche watch, according to the Taos Avalanche Center. As of March 20, they are rating the danger level as “3-Considerable,” meaning natural avalanches are possible, and human-triggered avalanches are likely. The National Weather Service warns that the Wheeler Peak Wilderness Area and Columbine Wilderness are at particular risk above 9,000 feet.

Historically, most avalanche deaths have occurred among level “3-Considerable” conditions, according to the American Avalanche Association and the U.S. Forest Service. And there have already been 19 avalanche fatalities in the U.S. this winter, according to Colorado Avalanche Information Center.