ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Juneteenth is Monday. This means some places will be closed for the holiday around the metro and state.

The Albuquerque Museum, city offices, community centers, child development centers, senior meal sites, and all libraries will be closed.

Places like city golf courses, the BioPark, and city swimming pools will stay open.

Trash services in Albuquerque are still going to operate on Monday, as well.

Santa Fe city offices will also be closed.