SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is still in the process of distributing $2.5 billion worth of funds to compensate New Mexicans and Tribal Nations following the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire. They’ve just completed a public comment period, so what’s next?

Disaster relief

Following the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire, President Joe Biden signed the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act in 2022. However, before all the funds could be distributed, the agency heard from the public to shape the claims process.

“I want to thank everyone who provided comments at the public meetings and online, including our Tribal Nations and state partners,” Angela Gladwell, the director of the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Fire Claims Office, said in a press release. “We are using your ideas and concerns to shape the final regulations and program implementation as we get ready to open offices.”

Now, the agency said they’re working to hire staff for claims offices. FEMA said that local claims offices should open in the next two months.

These offices will open in Mora, Las Vegas, and Santa Fe. Eventually, FEMA claimed they’ll also schedule mobile offices.

Submitting a claim

In the meantime, FEMA says you can prepare to submit claims. The first step is to file a “Notice of Loss form,” which starts the claims process.

Additionally, FEMA stated you can gather paperwork that might help with your claim. This includes paperwork that helps show the dollar value of your losses or information about insurance coverage. FEMA may ask for such paperwork once they begin processing your claim.

Once FEMA confirms that your Notice of Loss form is complete and they acknowledge receipt, they have 180 days to make a determination on your compensation. Eligible losses include personal injury, loss of property, and business or financial loss. For more info, you can go to FEMA.gov.