NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s ski resorts are already starting to welcome guests, some with new features and amenities they say will improve the customers’ experience.

“It’s just an atmosphere of excitement really,” said Tommy Long, operations manager for Ski Santa Fe. Ski Santa Fe said they’ve changed their ticketing system to reduce long lines. “We put in a whole new ticketing system so we will have RFID, gates at the lifts now so people don’t need to take their tickets or their passes out to get scanned anymore; they’ll be automatically scanned at the gate,” said Long.

Ski Santa Fe, which opens Thursday, said they had to use snow machines to compensate for the lack of snowfall this year. Purgatory Resort says their snow machines have been running since the end of October and produced more than two-feet of snow. Their upgrades include an expanded parking lot.

“People are traveling fewer per vehicle so it’s put a lot of pressure on the number of parking spaces we have so the extra 250 are going to make a big difference for us,” said Dave Rathbun, the general manager of Purgatory Resort.

Taos Ski Resort also opens Thursday and will be unveiling their new Pioneers Lift that’s been under construction since last year. They’ll also be reopening their popular bar that closed during the pandemic. “We’re looking to get people to really love the experience on and off the mountain again and bring that atmosphere that Taos is known for back which suffered a little bit during COVID,” said Madeline Kelty, director of marketing for Taos Ski Valley.

Meanwhile, Sipapu Ski and Summer Resort has added a new ski run, upgraded their lodging, and bought new equipment. “We’ve got a bunch of new skis and snowboards, a bunch of Never Summer snowboards in our rental fleet this year,” said John Paul Bradley, general manager of Sipapu Ski and Summer Resort.

All four ski areas said anyone hoping to ski Christmas week should act now as tickets are selling out fast.