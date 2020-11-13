What’s happening around New Mexico Nov 13 – Nov 19



NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Nov. 13 – Nov. 19 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

October 24 – November 13 – APD Shoe Drive – The APD Academy is holding a kid’s shoe drive to help our community children. APD has placed a sanitized collection box outside the front doors of the APD academy, located at 5412 N 2nd Street. Please donate between the hours of 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. from October 26 through November 13. We are requesting donations for girls and boys shoes of all sizes. The shoes will be delivered to area commands across the city for officers to distribute.

November 13 – Inside Yjastros – The American Flamenco Repertory Company is premiering a film that blends the power of performance by Yjastros with behind-the-scenes documentary footage from the company’s 20th year. Inside Yjastros combines some of the company’s most memorable pieces from the last four years with intimate interviews to create a cinematic experience of Yjastros like never before. It premieres at 8 p.m. Viewing passes offer 48-hours of access and are available to purchase for $20 at nifnm.org.

November 13 – 14 – TenderLove Community Center is offering free alteration services for homeless individuals in preparation for winter weather. TLCC offers additional services and programs including case management, financial literacy, computer literacy workshops, in-house childcare, behavioral health therapies, high school equivalency training, and parenting workshops. TLCC will be offering free alteration services for homeless people in preparation for cold winter conditions on Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 14 – Tierra Adentro of New Mexico will be hosting a COVID-safe drive-in dance performance this weekend. The outdoor performance is a collaboration between local choreographers and the New Mexico Dance Project dedicated to performers and audiences affected by the pandemic. The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday and the cost is $15 per vehicle to attend.

November 14 – Downtown Grower’s Market & Farm to Car 7 a.m. at Robinson Park. The Downtown Grower’s Market is Albuquerque’s longest-running farmer’s market, now in its 23rd year. Every Saturday morning from mid-April until early November Robinson Park hosts 160+ vendors: growers, prepared foods and drink, artisans, health & wellness, local non-profits and community organizations.

November 13, 19 – Senior Flu Shots – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is helping keep older adults healthy this flu season by partnering with Albertsons Market Pharmacy to offer drive-thru flu shot clinics. Flu shots will be given to seniors between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on a first-come first-serve basis at Senior Affairs pick up meal locations.

November 22 – Virtual ¡Música del Corazón! Concert – The National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) and the UNM John Donald Robb Musical Trust announce an online presentation of ¡Música del Corazón! — Mariachis y Flamencos: New Mexico’s Beloved Stepchildren, the seventh annual John D. Robb Jr. Concert. This virtual performance will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 22 on the NHCC YouTube channel.

November – National Novel Writing Month – National Novel Writing Month is an annual event that encourages everyone to write 50,000 words in a month. NaNoWriMo is a nonprofit organization that provides the tools, structure, community, and encouragement that helps people find their voices and achieve creative goals. The Young Writers Program is also available for free and allows writers to choose their own goals. The program supports those under 18 and K-12 educators as they participate in the flagship event in November.

Notices

🔶 Blue Star Mothers looking for donations – The Albuquerque chapter of Blue Star Mothers is once again looking for donations to include in care packages sent to troops. The organization is still holding donation drives and is asking for single-size servings of food and drink mixes such as Vienna Sausage-pop top cans, jerky, protein bars/granola bars, coffee and hot chocolate. For non-food items, they’re asking for things like hand sanitizer, hand and foot warmers and dental floss. For more information on how to donate, visit Rio Grande Valley Blue Star Mothers website.

🔶 Keep Burque Clean – You can schedule a free community clean up two times per calendar year. Simply organize people in your community to participate and our department will provide gloves and trash bags for your clean up as well as collect the waste at your designated collection point. Call 761-8100 or 311 to schedule your community clean up today!

🔶 GiveABQ – GiveABQ provides a single location where donations can be collected from the public and where nonprofits can select and get items they need for their organization or their clients in need. GiveABQ needs sofas, love seats, chairs, lamps, sofa tables, kitchen tables and chairs, and dressers. In partnership with the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Family and Community Services and the nonprofit organizations supporting the homeless that participate in GiveABQ, the program’s current goal is to collect furniture for as many families as possible before the end of 2020.

🔶 Albuquerque Small Business Support – The City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department has announced new economic relief through a $10 million Small Business Economic Relief Grant Program. One-time grants of up to $10,000 will be available to small businesses and locally owned franchises within city limits. To be eligible for the support, a business must have no more than 50 full-time employees including the owner, and two part-time employees are equivalent to one full-time employee. Applications are available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese with all grants being funded by Dec. 30.

🔶 The Rio Grande Food Project is conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week. RGFP Executive Director Ari Herring discusses these distributions and how you can receive assistance or help out. RGFP will be conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until food runs out. Families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet are encouraged to visit the drive-thru at 600 Coors Blvd. NW which is on Coors just south of the freeway and behind the Rio Grande Presbyterian Church.

🔶 APD Asking for Public Input on Area Command Websites – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is asking for feedback from the public on the six (6) Area Command websites and how they can be utilized to enhance communication between APD and residents. To take the survey and to share your thoughts on enhancing communication with APD, click here.

🔶 Vision Zero Seeks Public Input on Safer City Streets – Vision Zero is a community program that works to create safer streets for all of us, whether we are walking, biking, driving, or taking transit, and regardless of age or ability. The Vision Zero Action Plan of Action Plan to guide our efforts ​and would like your input. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete and can be done in English or Spanish.

🔶 Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico – Special distribution in Bernalillo County starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday mornings at UNM South Parking Lot. Register in advance.

🔶 Kirtland Air Force Base Public Input on Restoration Project – Kirtland Air Force Base is asking the public’s assistance in creating a restoration advisory board (RAB). Officials say the board is intended to foster public participation by involving the community members in the Kirtland AFB restoration project. Those wanting to join are asked to complete an online survey to gauge their level of interest in the project. Feedback from the community will be used to support a recommendation to the Installation Commander on the level of community interest in establishing a Kirtland RAB.

🔶 UNM offers Radiation Exposure Screening for uranium workers – The University of New Mexico Health System is urging uranium workers, “downwinders” and people who worked or lived near radioactive material in the southwest to participate in the Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Program. The program specializes in working with uranium workers and others who have a higher risk of health issues such as cancer.

Around New Mexico

Events

November 10-17 – Los Alamos celebrates five-year anniversary of Manhattan Project National Historical Park with virtual events – Los Alamos will be hosting a series of virtual events to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MAPR). In celebration, November 10-17 will feature National Park and historical themed events via Zoom and social media. Beginning on Tuesday, November 10, starting at noon, events will kick off with a webinar featuring a proclamation and welcome from Council Chair Sara Scott, followed by a panel of speakers who will present on the efforts to bring the Manhattan Project National Historical Park to life, as well as a special update from the National Park Service regarding the Park’s future plans. Join this webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83372688226.

November 16 – Rio Rancho CARES Act Small Business Grant Applications Deadline – The City of Rio Rancho is making a final push to extend CARES Act small business grants to help local business weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm deadline for small business owners to apply is November 16, 2020. The City will award grants for up to $50,000. Rio Rancho small business owners are encouraged to visit www.rrnm.gov/assistance to review the list of complete eligibility requirements and restrictions and apply for funding assistance.

November 17-19 – Virtual Broker Enrollment Event – In following the social distancing guidelines, beWellnm will be hosting virtual events/appointments to do our part in keeping New Mexicans as safe and healthy as possible during Open Enrollment. Rest assured, we are taking every precaution to protect your personal information. All enrollment meetings will be held on a secure, HIPAA-compliant telemedicine site. You’ll be able to find out if you qualify for subsidies to help pay for your insurance, ask general questions about beWellnm, and make a future appointment to get enrolled once you’ve got all you questions answered about personal health insurance.

November 19 – 3rd Thursday Online: 30 Americans – This event highlights the Albuquerque Museum’s 30 Americans exhibition with live-streamed music and a virtual tour hosted by Cathryn McGill of the New Mexico Black History Month Organizing Committee. At 6:30 p.m. join YogaZo for an hour of live-streamed yoga from the Museum.

November 19 – 21 – Folk Art To Go Activity Kits – The Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe is offering free activity kits for children while supplies last. Pickup will be curbside at the Southside Library at 6599 Jaguar Drive Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507 from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

Notices

🔶 KRQE Cares – Toys for Tots – Help to provide a gift for a child that may not, otherwise, receive a gift for Christmas. The Marines Toys for Tots program is dedicated to providing toys for every child in need. You can donate a toy (unwrapped) at any ABQ or Rio Rancho Wecks, Pep Boys, Pizza 9, and Best Buy on the Westside. You can also donate online.

🔶 PNM offers free virtual energy assessment to veterans – All veterans can receive a Virtual Home Energy Checkup in November along with multiple energy-saving products for free. The offer is valid from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30.

🔶 CARES Rental and Utility Assistance available for Bernalillo County residents impacted by COVID-19 – This program will provide eligible households with a one-time rental and utility subsidy of up to $5,000 that will be sent directly to the household’s landlord and or the utility company. Applicants will not need to repay this assistance. The last day to submit applications is December 5, 2020. For additional information on the program and for an application, visit bernco.gov.

🔶 Ignited Minds is now offering free online tutoring for any student in need of extra help. Tutors teach students time and organization management skills, tips, and tricks and also provide regular tutoring appointments that allow students to build a trusted working relationship with their tutor. Currently, Ignited Minds is also in need of more quality tutors. For more information on services, volunteering, board development, and more, visit ignitedmindsnonprofit.org.

🔶 Fuelwood Permits are available for purchase at most ranger districts. Permit sales vary by location. For additional information in regard to 2020-2021 season, collection dates, and application process, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/coronado/passes-permits/forestproducts.

🔶 The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will once again receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of November. Individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits may apply online through www.yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465. Newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.

🔶 MVD now offers online license renewal for drivers 79 an older – For the first time, drivers 79 years of age and older have the option of renewing their driver’s licenses online. Drivers 79 and older previously had to renew their licenses in person every year. Anyone in that category now will be able to renew online 60 days or less before their current license expires. Going forward, drivers 79 and older who need an eye exam or medical report to renew their licenses will be able to conduct their annual renewal online in a two-step process. First, the driver will submit their eye exam or medical report online at mvdonline.com. Once the report has been accepted by MVD staff, the driver will go to mvdonline.com to renew their license.

🔶 Supreme Courts invites New Mexicans to serve on Commission on Equity and Justice – The state Supreme Court invites New Mexicans to apply to serve on a newly created Commission on Equity and Justice. The Commission will study issues related to bias and inequities in the state’s justice system and promote diversity among judges and judicial employees. The Court and the steering committee are seeking applicants for the Commission. Applicants should send a letter of interest to Supreme Court Chief Clerk Joey Moya by email to nmsupremecourtclerk@nmcourts.gov, by fax to (505) 827-4837 or by first class mail to P.O. Box 848, Santa Fe, NM 87504. Letters of interest should be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020.

🔶 Hotline Announced for Pandemic EBT Recipients – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Thursday a new Pandemic-EBT hotline for parents who have questions regarding eligibility or want more information on the benefits. The hotline will be manned from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you need assistance in activating or replacing an EBT card, you can contact the card vendor, FIS Global at 1-800-843-8303.

🔶 Dept. of Public Safety needed of transportation inspectors – The Department of Public Safety has immediate openings for transportation inspectors in San Jon as well as in other locations throughout New Mexico. While mechanical knowledge is helpful, it is not required and on-the-job training will be provided. Candidates must have a high school diploma and one year of general work experience.

🔶 Carlsbad Caverns National Park– E-bikes are allowed on park roads and parking areas that are currently open to motor vehicles and traditional bicycles. E-bikes and other vehicles are not permitted on park trails or in any wilderness areas.

🔶 New Mexico State Parks, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, announces that limited camping by reservation only will continue to be available to NM residents only at least until November 13, 2020. All non-resident reservations through November 13th, 2020 will be canceled and camping or facility fees refunded.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Carson National Forest – Starting Nov. 9, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Carson National Forest.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Cibola National Forest – Starting Nov. 9, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Mt. Taylor, Magdalena, or Mountainair Ranger Districts.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Gila National Forest – Starting Nov. 16, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Black Range, Glendwood, Reserve, Quemado and Wilderness Ranger Districts.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Santa Fe – Starting Nov. 16, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Santa Fe National Forrest.

🔶 Ring recalls doorbells over fire hazard – Amazon’s Ring is recalling roughly 350,000 doorbells due to fire hazards after the company received multiple reports of injuries and property damage, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Community News