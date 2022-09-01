SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is Friday night at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe. This is a rain or shine event but the weather might force an earlier or later start to the festivities.

Courtesy Santa Fe Police Department Facebook page

Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. but what out for road closures ahead of that. Bishops Lodge Road closes at 3:00 p.m., while Old Taos Highway closes at 4:00 p.m. and Paseo de Peralta closes at 5:00 p.m. The roads won’t reopen until all visitors leave the park.

Masks are optional but encouraged and free masks will be available. This year, there will be more hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer will be available.

General admission will cost $20 per person ahead of time. Tickets day of the event will cost $25. Express entry is $20 in advance and $30 the day of the event. New Mexico residents can get a $5 discount on all tickets. Children 10 and under are free.

There is an extra incentive for ordering your tickets online as six premium viewing options are available. On the day of the event, premium viewing prices increase by 10%.

You won’t be able to park at the venue or the surrounding neighborhood. Fort Marcy Park is an easy walk from downtown Santa Fe and the Plaza. There is also a free park and ride option from the bus line locations and the RailRunner.

You are encouraged to travel light. Bags and purses 4.5″ x 6.5″ or smaller will be allowed. You can bring belongings in your pockets, in a clutch bag roughly the size of your hand, or in a clear plastic bag 12″ x 12″ x 6″ or in a one-gallon Ziploc bag. There will be a locker truck onsite with store non-allowed items. There will be a metal detector to get through before getting into the venue.