NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is an annual tradition for many New Mexicans – the pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo and Tome Hill on Good Friday.

El Santuario de Chimayo Pilgrimage

The Department of Transportation is preparing for people coming from all directions leading to the village of Chimayó for the annual pilgrimage. Some pilgrims will start their journey from as far away as Albuquerque during Holy Week, with the largest crowds on Good Friday, April 15.

Crews have already started preparing for people walking to Chimayó. Most pilgrims travel along high-traffic roadways including NM 84/285 which runs from Santa Fe to Española, through Pojoaque and Nambé. NMDOT crews will sweep NM 84/285, 503 and 76.

Pedestrians that are walking at night or early morning can expect portable lighting structures at specific locations. There will also be trash receptacles placed along the routes.

New Mexico State Police will provide security at the church and traffic control. The Santa Fe and Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Departments will also provide traffic control.

Below are some safety tips that people walking should follow:

Stay on the shoulder of the highway and be aware of traffic. Stay off the overpasses and follow the yellow signs.

Wear bright reflective clothing and dress in layered clothing

Take a flashlight, water and food.

Wear comfortable shoes

Don’t cross on to the roadway and don’t walk in highway medians

Walk in groups of at least three or more for safety reasons

Tome Hill Pilgrimage

Pilgrims making the journey to Tome Hill are asked by the Town of Tome Land Grant owner/caretaker to follow the rules below: