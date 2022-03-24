NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District has postponed its fuelwood permit sales. All Santa Fe National Forest offices will start virtual sales of 2022 personal-use fuelwood permits on May 2.

The Pecos/Las Vegas District decided to postpone the permit sales to help prevent damage to infrastructure and natural resources after the recent spring snow. Until the Santa Fe National Forest reopens its doors to the public, fuelwood permits will be conducted virtually over the phone by credit card.

The nonrefundable $20 permits, which expire on Dec. 31, 2022, are good for up to 10 chords. The Pecos/Las Vegas District Offices also sell permits to harvest greenwood on Rowe Mesa, according to a news release.

Fuelwood maps by district:

Coyote Ranger District

Cuba Ranger District

Española Ranger District

Jemez Ranger District

Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District