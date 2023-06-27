ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Have you ever wondered what would happen if a hurling chunk of space rock smashed into Albuquerque? Now you can find out thanks to a simulator website.

“It’s a scientifically solid simulation,” said Geoff Skelton, a planetarium technician at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. “Most of the information is pretty ballpark of what you’d expect to actually happen.”

The simulator (linked here) lets you pick the parameters of an asteroid and drop it anywhere in the U.S. Then, it will tell you the potential damages. It was built by coder Neal Agarwal based on research by Gareth Collins and Clemens Rumpf.

“You can drop one on your ex’s house,” Skelton from the history museum said. Or, if you want to be nice, you can drop one outside city limits and see a lower death count.

If an 800-foot asteroid traveling at 38,000 miles per hour hit the KRQE News 13 studio, for example, the crater would probably swallow the ABQ BioPark Zoo, part of Tingley Beach, and mess up the flow of the Rio Grande. And over 600 people would be vaporized.

Impacts in New Mexico

That size of an impact is rare. In fact, the simulator says it only happens somewhere on Earth about once every 28,000 years. But New Mexico does have evidence of an asteroid smashing down eons ago.

“New Mexico actually has one impact crater that we know of,” said Larry Crumpler, a research curator of volcanology and space science at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. “New Mexico’s impact crater is estimated to have been around the order of 12 miles to 15 miles in diameter,” Crumpler said. But it’s since been hidden by geologic processes.

The site is located in the canyon on the way to the Santa Fe Ski basin, Crumpler said. “It predates the formation of the Sangre de Cristo mountains,” he adds. “It’s probably somewhere between 300 million and a billion years old.”

That crater was formed by a relatively large impact, though not as large as the one that hit near the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico and played a role in the extinction of the dinosaurs. Smaller impacts do happen in New Mexico as well and with higher frequency.

“We have found about a hundred or so meteorites across New Mexico,” said Jayne Aubele, a science educator at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. “Most of them are very misleading because they look just like regular New Mexico rocks.”

Meteorites have been found all around New Mexico. Data from the University of New Mexico Meteorite Museum.

Of course, it’s not just New Mexico that sees space debris. Around the world, a surprisingly large amount of space metal and rock makes it to Earth’s surface.

“A lot of material actually hits Earth – tons of dust and debris every year and about 17,000 actual meteorite impacts,” Aubele said.

To learn more about meteorites, you can check out the University of New Mexico Institute of Meteoritics’ website. You can also visit the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, where they have meteorites on display as well as an exhibit about the impact that helped drive the dinosaurs to extinction.