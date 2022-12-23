NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s the end of the year, so that means we can start looking at trends from the last 12 months. The New Mexico Department of Health (NM DOH) has released its list of popular 2022 baby names.

Since 2014, the NM DOH has been reporting the top baby names for the year. The department’s list is made up of provisional information up to December 21, 2022.

The top girl names are listed below.

Emma Sophia Isabella Mia Olivia Camila Amelia Luna Aria Evelyn

The department said this is the first time since 2014 that Emma has been the top-ranking name. They also claimed nine of the 10 girl names from the year before made it onto this year’s list.

The top boy names are listed below.

Liam

Mateo

Noah

Santiago

Elijah

Ezekiel

Oliver

James

Ezra

Sabastian

Eight of the 10 boy names on the list were the same as in 2021. Ezra made its return to the top 10 list. It hasn’t been on the list since 2019, according to the department.