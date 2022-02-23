NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are beginning to rise in New Mexico. as we near the end of February, that means the 2022 wildfire season will be here soon.

Wendy Mason, the New Mexico Forestry Division spokesperson, highlights what wildfire season could look like this year. Mason says because of the drought we are never really out of fire season and as spring winds start to pick up firefighters will begin to get busier.

The Forestry Division is training firefighters across the state in preparation for wildfire season. To learn more you can visit https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/.