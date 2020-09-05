What Labor Day looks like in New Mexico during COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Labor Day falls on Monday, September 7, 2020. As the unofficial end of summer approaches, below is a list of closures.

Albuquerque Closures

Trash and recycling will still be collected on Sept. 7. Also, most city offices will be closed.

City Services

311 Citizen Contact Center: Closed Monday report any issues with OneABQ app.

ABQ RIDE & Sun Van: No fixed-route bus or Sun Van services Monday

Animal Shelters: Closed except for intake and reclaims

Community Programs

Child Development Centers: Closed Sept. 7

Senior Centers: Closed Sept. 7

Community Centers: Closed Sept. 7

Health & Social Service Centers: Closed Sept. 7

Other

ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden and Zoo: Closed on Sept. 7

Aquarium: Closed due to COVID-19

KiMo Theatre: business and ticket office: Closed due to COVID-19

Libraries: Closed Sept. 7

Albuquerque Museum & Balloon Museum: Closed due to COVID-19

Golf & Event Center at Balloon Fiesta Park: Closed Sept. 7

Shooting Range Park: Closed Sept. 7

Open Space Visitors Centers: Closed Sept. 7

Lucky Paws Adoption Center closed due to COVID-19

Rio Rancho

City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.

Santa Fe

Some city offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. in observance of the holiday. There will be no Santa Fe Trails, Santa Fe Pick-up, or Santa Fe Ride Service on Labor Day.

What is open