What Labor Day looks like in New Mexico during COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Labor Day falls on Monday, September 7, 2020. As the unofficial end of summer approaches, below is a list of closures.
Albuquerque Closures
Trash and recycling will still be collected on Sept. 7. Also, most city offices will be closed.
City Services
- 311 Citizen Contact Center: Closed Monday report any issues with OneABQ app.
- ABQ RIDE & Sun Van: No fixed-route bus or Sun Van services Monday
- Animal Shelters: Closed except for intake and reclaims
Community Programs
- Child Development Centers: Closed Sept. 7
- Senior Centers: Closed Sept. 7
- Community Centers: Closed Sept. 7
- Health & Social Service Centers: Closed Sept. 7
Other
- ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden and Zoo: Closed on Sept. 7
- Aquarium: Closed due to COVID-19
- KiMo Theatre: business and ticket office: Closed due to COVID-19
- Libraries: Closed Sept. 7
- Albuquerque Museum & Balloon Museum: Closed due to COVID-19
- Golf & Event Center at Balloon Fiesta Park: Closed Sept. 7
- Shooting Range Park: Closed Sept. 7
- Open Space Visitors Centers: Closed Sept. 7
- Lucky Paws Adoption Center closed due to COVID-19
Rio Rancho
City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.
Santa Fe
Some city offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. in observance of the holiday. There will be no Santa Fe Trails, Santa Fe Pick-up, or Santa Fe Ride Service on Labor Day.
What is open
- Golf courses open dawn to dusk on Sept. 7
- Jerry Cline Tennis Center and Sierra Vista Tennis Center open from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Tingley Beach open from sunrise to sunset.
- Indoor Swimming Pools are open on Sept. 7. You will need to make a reservation before going due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Albuquerque International Sunport is open.