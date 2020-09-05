What Labor Day looks like in New Mexico during COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Labor Day falls on Monday, September 7, 2020. As the unofficial end of summer approaches, below is a list of closures.

Albuquerque Closures

Trash and recycling will still be collected on Sept. 7. Also, most city offices will be closed.

City Services

  • 311 Citizen Contact Center: Closed Monday report any issues with OneABQ app.
  • ABQ RIDE & Sun Van: No fixed-route bus or Sun Van services Monday
  • Animal Shelters: Closed except for intake and reclaims

Community Programs

  • Child Development Centers: Closed Sept. 7
  • Senior Centers: Closed Sept. 7
  • Community Centers: Closed Sept. 7
  • Health & Social Service Centers: Closed Sept. 7

Other

  • ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden and Zoo: Closed on Sept. 7
  • Aquarium: Closed due to COVID-19
  • KiMo Theatre: business and ticket office: Closed due to COVID-19
  • Libraries: Closed Sept. 7
  • Albuquerque Museum & Balloon Museum: Closed due to COVID-19
  • Golf & Event Center at Balloon Fiesta Park: Closed Sept. 7
  • Shooting Range Park: Closed Sept. 7
  • Open Space Visitors Centers: Closed Sept. 7
  • Lucky Paws Adoption Center closed due to COVID-19

Rio Rancho

City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.

Santa Fe

Some city offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. in observance of the holiday. There will be no Santa Fe Trails, Santa Fe Pick-up, or Santa Fe Ride Service on Labor Day.

What is open

  • Golf courses open dawn to dusk on Sept. 7
  • Jerry Cline Tennis Center and Sierra Vista Tennis Center open from 9 a.m. to noon.
  • Tingley Beach open from sunrise to sunset.
  • Indoor Swimming Pools are open on Sept. 7. You will need to make a reservation before going due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Albuquerque International Sunport is open.

