NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Although there are many things can do to change the appearance of their vehicle, in New Mexico, registration plates have some strict rules against modifications. One modification seen a lot on the streets is tinted license plate covers.

As New Mexico statute 66-3-18-A states a registration plate “shall be in a place and position so as to be clearly visible, and it shall be maintained free from foreign material and in a condition to be clearly legible.” So, under the law, putting any kind of cover over a license plate would not be legal.

The result of being caught is a $25 penalty but other fees can be included. If the infraction happens in a county without a metropolitan court, there will be an additional $20 tacked on. For counties with a metropolitan court, there will be a $24 fee.