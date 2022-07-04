RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho hopes many will show up to their 4th of July event at Campus Park instead of setting off fireworks at home which could cause injury or fires. The event will include food trucks, music, a parade and fireworks.

The Rio Rancho Players community theater said it’s taken them at least 24 hours to get their float ready for the parade. They’re hopeful all that hard work will win them the title of “best float.”

“There is so many talented and creative and artistic people in our group that they just brought it to life,” said Bobbi Huber, marketing and sales, Rio Rancho Players.

They used all of that creativity, chicken wire, PVC pipes, sheets, resin and a little bit of elbow grease to create a float that mimics a scene right out of the movie “Independence Day.”

“We have some amazing sponsors that supported our float because not only does the Rio Rancho players try to get us up and running we’re trying to support small community. Like businesses and things like that,” said Bobbi’s daughter Mila.

The Rio Rancho players is the first and only live community theater in the area and they hope their float helps them recruit more thespians.

“We’re going to make sure that everyone knows about the Rio Rancho Players and try to reach out and get more people to join us,” said Bobbi.

They put a lot of thought into the float, using special effects like a smoke machine and a moving UFO to really grab the crowd’s attention.

“We’re just trying to bring a little bit of excitement to Rio Rancho,” said Mila.

The Rio Grande Symphonic Band and the New Mexico Philharmonic will be performing at the Campus Park Sky Room. There will also be a fireworks show that starts just after 9. Admission to the event is free.