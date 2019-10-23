Wet spring leads to banner year for McCall’s Pumpkin Patch

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Tens of thousands of people have already picked out a pumpkin at McCall’s Pumpkin Patch in Moriarty, but you wouldn’t know that by looking at the field.

“I think this is more pumpkins than I’ve ever had in the past,” said Kevin McCall, owner of McCall’s Pumpkin Patch.

McCall says a wet spring led to his 50 acres of pumpkins exploding this year.

“The pumpkins just were phenomenal this year. We had an early, wet spring and it kinda dried up when we needed it to,” said McCall.

The dry weather helped prevent rot on the pumpkins. It also helped the patch stay open for almost every day of their season.

In 2017, the patch had to close for eight days of the season because of cold or wet weather. This year, they only lost one day. That helped get near record-setting attendance numbers.

“We’ve seen about 70,000 people so far this season,” said McCall.

Many of the fields are still bright orange, even after six weeks of busy weekends.

“We could go for another six weeks if the cold weather would hold off,” said McCall.

All of the unpicked pumpkins will not go to waste.

“The cows get moved in and they get pumpkin pie for a few weeks,” said McCall.

The McCall’s season ends the last weekend of October. For more information, click here.