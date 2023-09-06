NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Western New Mexico University will be featured in the 10th season of the TV series “The College Tour.” The show tells the story of universities across the country and features students of the universities telling their stories.

WNMU is holding auditions for students who want to be featured on the show. Ten students will be selected and will be guided by production crews while writing and practicing scripts for the show. The crew will be on campus filming November 6 – 10. WNMU will get the chance to highlight its campus life and academic programs. WNMU officials say the opportunity will benefit students, the university and the community.

The show can be seen on Amazon Prime and other streaming services. For more information and student casting information, click here.