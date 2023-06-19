SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) — Western New Mexico University has reached a settlement with former University Vice President of Business Affairs Dr. Brenda Findley.

In a lawsuit filed in 2018 under the New Mexico Whistleblower Protect Act, the lawsuit claimed during Dr. Findley’s employment, Dr. Shepard directed janitorial staff to clean his home, run personal errands and do his laundry. The suit also claimed he unlawfully tried to give favored employees bonuses.

The lawsuit alleged after staff complained about favoritism of an employee living rent-free in the president’s compound, Dr. Shepard asked Dr. Findley to add $5,000 to that employee’s paycheck to then take out of the paycheck and claim it as ‘rent.’ Dr. Findley then claimed she was fired without cause after bringing up suggestions for better financial reporting which included more specificity.

According to court documents, WNMU paid Dr. Findley more than $160,000.

KRQE asked the university for comment on the settlement, and a spokesperson working with the university said the two parties reached an amicable agreement.

When asked if the allegations against the president were being further investigated, the spokesperson did not have any comment on this.

No comment was made when KRQE reached out to the plaintiff’s lawyer.

