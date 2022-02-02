ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the winter storm makes its way through the state, some areas are getting hit more than others. Snowfall recently started to come down on the west side of the city.

Roads are still icy, slippery, and wet, causing drivers to be more cautious during their commutes. “Not too bad, a lot of it is just more of the visibility not being able to drive necessarily at the speed limit and just being aware of your surroundings and things like that,” said Eric Bailey.

Bailey says from what he’s seen, drivers have been pretty cautious on the roadways however he did encounter a few vehicles with snow not brushed off their vehicles which could pose risks to other drivers as it falls off. Aside from the road conditions, most people say what has affected them the most are the frigid temperatures brought on by the wind.

However, a lot of them say it’s about time we had a good winder storm, saying New Mexico needs it. “We don’t get a lot of rain here to be completely honest. The snow definitely will help especially during the winter season get that growth during the summer times,” said a Rio Rancho resident.

About four to seven inches of snow is expected on the west side and Rio Rancho as the winter weather is expected to linger through tomorrow. Schools in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho were open on Wednesday. News 13 will continue to follow any closures and delays through the evening.